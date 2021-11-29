Kentucky has largest child obesity problem in the country, study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A recent study from WalletHub has named Kentucky as the state with highest percent of obese children. The study also found that Kentucky is the fourth highest for overall obesity in the U.S.

New findings by the Physical Activity Council suggest a need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue. According to the report, 74.3 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2020.

While Kentucky was the worst state for obese children, Massachusetts ranked the lowest, meaning it has less obese children issues than the rest of the nation.

Both Indiana and Kentucky ranked in the top ten for states with overweight issues, as seen below.

Along with general obesity issues, the Commonwealth ranked top five for highest percent of physically inactive adults, adults with high cholesterol and adults with high blood pressure.

The full study with complete findings can be found at WalletHub.com.