FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The state of Kentucky is honoring former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright passed away on March 22 at the age of 84.

Albright was the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. She served under the Clinton administration from 1997 to 2001.

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings in Kentucky be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and in accordance with orders issued late yesterday by the President of the United States.

Flags at state office buildings should remain at half-staff until sunset on March 27, 2022. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

The Department of Central Management Services in Illinois has also declared all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act put their flags at half-staff to honor Albright.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status and at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html.