Bill states mental health a valid excuse for student absences, Kentucky House agrees

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky House has voted for House Bill 44, which was sponsored by state Representatives Bobby McCool of Paintsville and Lisa Willner of Louisville.

Their legislation, which would require schools to recognize mental health as a reason for an excused absence, was recommended last year by high school students. Representative Willner said, “I’m so proud of the students from across Kentucky who brought the idea forward to allow excused absences for student mental health days. This is their bill, and it makes explicit that mental health is health. I think that’s one of the important lessons the pandemic has taught us. “

House Bill 44 is going to the Kentucky Senate for consideration. The bill can be read here.