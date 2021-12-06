Kentucky House Democrats discuss bonus pay for essential workers

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky House Democrats met today to discuss bonus pay for essential workers, and they held a meeting open to the public.

Looking for the best way to reward frontline and essential support workers who have served, protected and cared for Kentuckians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essential Workers Work Group stepped in. This group is comprised of four caucus members and is chaired by state Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Covington.

The work group will host another public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 15 in Room 154 of the Capitol Annex. Representatives from worker organizations and state officials are invited to attend, and those wanting to submit written testimony will have opportunity as well. The meetings will be open to the public and streamed on the caucus’ Facebook page.

“We want to hear from Kentucky’s frontline workers and those in essential support who have shown incredible courage and love for their fellow Kentuckians,” Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said. “These heroes battled the virus up close, kept essential services going, provided the healthcare so desperately needed, and stayed working behind the scenes to ensure the commonwealth carried on throughout the pandemic.”

“Our caucus joins Governor Andy Beshear in supporting plans to give back to those who gave – and continue to give – so much to all of us during these difficult times.” Rep. Wheatley said. “Once this information is in hand, the work group will do all it can to make sure the bonus pay – potentially as much as $400 million in federal funding – is included in the upcoming two-year budget.”