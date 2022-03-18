FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has advanced a measure that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

Because the the Republican-backed bill was amended in House, it now heads back to the Senate for concurrence. Kentucky’s lawmakers voted Thursday to replace Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents. Under the new legislation, Gov. Andy Beshear must appoint eight board members by April 4.

The bill, which received bipartisan support in both chambers, now heads to the governor.