FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to tighten rules for public assistance has won passage from the Kentucky House.

Supporters say the goal is to steer more people into self-sufficiency. The measure emerged for House action shortly after a revised version was reviewed in committee Thursday. It moves to the Senate next. Opponents say it would punish low-income Kentuckians in a state with pockets of poverty and high unemployment. Supporters say that people in need — including children, the elderly and single moms — would not lose benefits.

The bill’s sponsors are House Speaker David Osborne and Speaker Pro Tem David Meade.