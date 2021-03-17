Kentucky House passes new rules for filling Senate vacancies

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speaks with Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear before the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in Manchester, Ky. Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that removes Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s ability to appoint a member of his own party to fill vacant U.S. Senate seats. The legislation now head to the governor’s desk.

Under the bill, the governor would have to choose from a three-name list provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who won reelection last year, has endorsed the proposal. A veto is likely to be overridden by Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate.