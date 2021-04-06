Kentucky in top ten worst states for fatal crashes

(WEHT) – A new study of dangerous drivers ranks Kentucky among the top ten worst states for fatal crashes.

An online drivers education group combed over data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2019. That year Kentucky had 36 fatal crashes per 100,000 people, ninth highest in the nation.

Wyoming was number one with 55 fatal crashes per 100,000 people. On the other end were D.C. and Massachusetts, recording ten or fewer fatal crashes adjusted for population.

Indiana was in the middle of the pack with 26 fatal crashes per 100,000 people, and Illinois was in the bottom ten with 18 fatal crashes per 100,000 people.