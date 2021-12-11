“Kentucky is united” – Beshear talks rebuilding communities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Beshear held a briefing Saturday afternoon following the impacts of the twister that followed through Kentucky.

“You are not alone. Today, Kentucky is absolutely united. We are united with our people. We are united to find and rescue as many as possible. We are united to grief, with I think over a hundred families that will have lost individuals,” said Beshear during the briefing. “We are united to be here for those families and this and every other impacted community, not just today and this week, but in the coming years, so we rebuild and get those families back on their feet.”

Beshear’s full briefing can be watched below.