Kentucky lawmaker charged in domestic dispute case resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky state lawmaker who is facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in 2020 has resigned.

State Republican Rep. Robert Goforth submitted a letter Tuesday to the governor’s office and the House speaker’s office announcing his departure effective immediately. He wrote that family and personal matters are demanding his full attention.

Goforth faces strangulation and assault charges stemming from the 2020 domestic dispute. He’s accused of choking a woman with an ethernet cable and trying to “hog tie” her. Goforth pleaded not guilty. He was reelected by a wide margin to another two-year term last year in his rural district.