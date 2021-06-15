Kentucky lawmaker files suit over 2020 protest arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky lawmaker, her daughter and a Louisville activist are filing a lawsuit over their arrests on felony riot charges during last summer’s racial injustice protests.

State Rep. Attica Scott filed the suit Monday in Louisville. She was joined in the legal action by her daughter and Shameka Parrish-Wright, a local activist and candidate for mayor. The three said Louisville officers violated their constitutional rights.

The three were joining about 20 others that day to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. The charges were later dropped.