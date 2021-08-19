Kentucky lawmaker Max Wise eying possible run for governor

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Republican State Senator Max Wise stands at his desk on the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Sen. Wise, who has played a key role in shaping Kentucky education policy as a committee chairman, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, he’s strongly considering a bid for governor in 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he’s strongly considering a bid for Kentucky governor in 2023.

The Campbellsville lawmaker has played a key role in shaping education policy as a committee chairman.

Wise said Wednesday he’d bring solid conservative credentials on social and economic issues if he enters race. Wise made the comments to The Associated Press.

Wise is in his second Senate term and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. It could become a crowded field of GOP candidates for the state’s top elected post. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term.