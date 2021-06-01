Kentucky lawmaker reintroduces Statewide Fairness bill

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On the first day of Pride Month, a Kentucky lawmaker announced that she will reintroduce her Statewide Fairness bill for the 2022 legislative session.

State Rep. Patti Minter’s bill would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill would add to the state’s existing civil right’s law that already bans discrimination based on race, sex and other factors.

Henderson is one of 21 cities that have passed Fairness Ordinances which enacts the same anti-discrimination protections at the local level.