Kentucky lawmaker to propose historical horseracing legislation

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Legislation will be introduced next week in the Kentucky statehouse to preserve historical horse racing. The state supreme court has halted historical racing machines, where people can bet on random past horse races.

Ellis Park officials said the lost revenue could cost the Henderson County track to shut down. A state senator plans to introduce a measure on Tuesday to address the Supreme Court’s decision and keep historical horse racing facilities operating.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)