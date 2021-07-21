Kentucky lawmaker under fire after a tweet comparing Fauci to Jonestown cult leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A state representative is under fire for posting a controversial tweet about the pandemic.

It all started with a tweet by Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg. It included a picture of cult leader Jim Jones and White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Courier Journal was first to report this.

The caption over Jones’s photo reads, “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid.” That’s a reference to the hundreds who died in Jones’s cult after drinking poison in a mass murder-suicide back in 1978.

Dr. Fauci’s caption reads, “Amateur…”

Rep. Huff tweeted out the photo, then deleted it, and made a separate tweet saying she did so because of the vulgarity of the comments. She deleted that tweet, too.

Huff says she doesn’t have a problem with vaccinations, but she has a problem with mandates.

Her comments come at a tough time.

A lot of school leaders are trying to decide if they’ll require students to wear masks this year. Huff is the House Education chair.

Two of the counties Huff represents, Laurel and Whitley, are back in the red zone because of rising COVID-19 cases.