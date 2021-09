KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky could be investing more than $2 billion in business development.

Lawmakers advanced legislation to use some of the state’s budget reserve to offer incentives aimed at bringing in development projects. House and Senate panels endorsed bills to add incentives to business projects. Gov. Beshear says the state is working on at least five big projects.

If the measure is passed, it would give $350 million in state loans. Another $50 million would go toward training workers.