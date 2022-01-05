Kentucky lawmakers are hoping to put a cap on term limits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Lawmakers are hoping to put a cap on term limits, but they will need to amend the U.S. Constitution to do so.

The state has now filed a resolution for a constitutional convention to make that happen. But 33 other states must also request a convention for the issue to be brought up for debate. So far, Tennessee and West Virginia are the only states to have done this. If 33 states file for a convention, term limits would then go for debate in front of Congress, where it would then need to be ratified by 38 states to amend the Constitution.

It should be noted that the constitution has never been amended through this process.