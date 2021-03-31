Kentucky Lawmakers pass partial ban on no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP)- Kentucky lawmakers passed a partial ban on no-knock warrants. This comes more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid.

Police received a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation — but no drugs were found at Taylor’s home. A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges, but no officers were charged in Taylor’s death.

The head of Kentucky’s republican party released this statement last night following the conclusion of legislative business.

“This year, among other accomplishments, the Republican-led legislature enacted a fiscally responsible budget, served as an important check on the continued executive overreach by the governor, and passed much-needed legislation to keep improving our state. From protecting the sanctity of life to advocating for students and teachers and enacting a historic boost to school choice – all while fighting for the livelihoods of hardworking families and businesses – I applaud the GOP-controlled legislature’s commitment to putting Kentuckians first. “Congratulations to Speaker Osborne, President Stivers and our Republican supermajorities on yet another successful legislative session.” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

(This story was originally published March 31, 2021)