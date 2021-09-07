Indiana Cases

Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID-19

Kentucky
Andy Beshear

FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a landmark legal defeat Saturday, Aug. 21, as the state’s high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers.
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers are getting their chance to shape the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They reconvened Tuesday for a special session expected to last at least five days.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called lawmakers into session to consider virus-related issues. He’s asking the GOP-dominated legislature to extend the state of emergency until mid-January, and give him authority to require masking when the coronavirus is causing high levels of infections.

Kentucky is seeing a record surge of COVID-related hospitalizations as the delta variant spreads. Many lawmakers chose not to wear masks as they opened the session.

