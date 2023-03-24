KENTUCKY (WEHT) — To the disappointment of many republican lawmakers, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a bill aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths.

Senate Bill 150, which AG Daniel Cameron says he would have “absolutely” signed if governor, would ban access to gender-affirming healthcare and restrict which bathrooms transgender youths can use.

“The media’s coverage on this bill has been shameful gaslighting and the action by our governor not only sets a dangerous precedent for our children’s future, but also endangers their health and well-being,” says AG Cameron in a statement shared with the media.

Cameron believes that allowing transgender kids to get gender-affirming healthcare is the “exact opposite” of how Kentuckians should support children experiencing gender dysphoria.

Senator Robby Mills says he is not surprised Beshear vetoed the bill, stating that the governor decided that sticking to the left’s status quo is more important than standing up for “common sense”.

Mills also praised SB 150 for stopping the “woke ideology” of kids using their preferred pronouns, referring to the idea as a “politically driven distraction”.

In a written veto message, Gov. Beshear says that the bill allows “too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky warned that it “stands ready” to challenge the measure in court if it becomes law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.