FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have voted to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill won final passage Tuesday as lawmakers finished work before ending this year’s session.

The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals considered on the final day.

Another measure winning final passage would limit public access to some records of judges, police and prosecutors.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)