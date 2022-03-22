FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — A bill aimed at opening charter schools in the Commonwealth is on its way to the Senate, but lawmakers used an unusual process to get it there. Through their approach, the Kentucky General Assembly sought to expedite its approval.

House Bill 9 passed Tuesday with a 51-46 vote. The bill was expected to be heard on Thursday, but was removed from the committee’s agenda at the last minute.

Late Monday night, the General Assembly reworked membership of the House Education committee, where it was narrowly approved. The bill then went on to pass the full House.

Rep. Lisa Willner says that it’s not good governance and lacks transparency.

“This is not good process,” says Willner. “We were elected to represent our constituents. Some bills are meant to not pass out of committee because they’re not ready yet.

Following the vote, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said the bill was a rushed piece of school choice legislation that stands a good chance of making the education landscape even more challenging for students and families in Kentucky.

“Rather than taking the time to learn the important lessons of states around the country who made mistakes with their charter school laws and policies, HB 9 seems intent on repeating them,” he said.

Glass adds the bill creates a “vacuous space ripe for corruption and graft”