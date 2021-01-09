Kentucky lawmakers vote to give AG power to regulate abortion clinics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill giving the state’s anti-abortion attorney general new power to regulate abortion clinics. The Senate voted 30-5 Saturday to send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor vetoed similar legislation in 2020. Last year, lawmakers didn’t have a chance to consider an override. They’ll have ample time to consider overriding this year’s measure.

The abortion proposal that passed Saturday would give Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to seek civil and criminal penalties for any violation of Kentucky’s abortion laws.

(This story was originally published on January 9, 2021)

