KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Lottery said that sales through the end of May were announced – and with the last month of the fiscal year yet to be reported, sales appear ready to again break the all-time sales record for the organization.

“The results so far in this fiscal year clearly show we’re giving players the games they want, where they want to play them and with the level of integrity they demand,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “We’ve worked hard to be intentional and strategic with our products, making sure to continue to deliver fun and entertaining games to our players. And they’ve responded by pushing our sales to record-breaking levels.”

Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison reported internet sales continued their growth, with the channel finishing the period with $225.3 million in sales. This is over 83% more than last year and 15% more that budget.

The Kentucky Lottery said scratch-off tickets continued as the largest sales revenue generator, finishing the period at $886.7 million, which is 0.7% more than the previous year-to-date. Garrison noted Instant Play sales via the internet are the second-highest sales product overall, behind only Scratch-off games.

The next meeting of the KLC’s board of directors will be July 22.