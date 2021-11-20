Kentucky Lottery sees record sales in over three decades

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In Friday’s meeting of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation’s board of directors, they announced that financial results are strong through October – with records being broken along the way.

Maggie Garrison, VP of Finance, says sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year amounted to $409.2 million. This makes for the highest Q1 sales in their 33-year history.

“Our year-to-date sales through October are $549.9 million, which is $75.7 million or 16% more than the same period last year,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “Not only are our traditional products performing exceedingly well, our online iLottery platform has really taken off.”

They add that net income year-to-date stands at $114.9 million, which is $9.6 million more than last year.