Kentucky Lottery surpasses $1 billion in sales

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – It looks like more people are playing the Kentucky Lottery than ever before. The organization announced Friday it has already passed $1 billion in sales, 73 days ahead of last year’s milestone.

The landmark was initially set in June 2017 when the lottery first hit $1 billion in sales in the final hours of the last day of the fiscal year.

Officials say since tickets were sold at essential retailers like gas stations, sales have remained high throughout the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)