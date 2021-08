Kentucky man convicted in killing after former governor’s pardon

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a deadly drug robbery in 2014 has been convicted for the same slaying.

Federal prosecutors brought charges against Patrick Baker after he was released from prison when former Governor Matt Bevin pardoned him in 2019. Baker’s family had political connections to Bevin, including hosting a fundraiser for the one-term governor.

A federal jury returned a murder conviction against Baker on Wednesday. He’s set to be sentenced in December.