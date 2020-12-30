Kentucky man retires for good after winning the Powerball

CALDWELL CO., Ky (WEHT) A Caldwell County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has come forward with the winning $2 million Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing.

On the morning after the drawing, he said he got a text from someone telling him to check his Powerball ticket. “So that’s what I did. I looked at it and sure enough, it was a winner. The rest is history,” he said.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” he told lottery officials, after discovering he had won $2 million dollars.

The winning ticket matched the first five ball numbers, but not the Powerball to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2,000,000.

The Caldwell County man told officials he has been playing the same set of numbers for the last several years. He said the winning combination came from a movie he had seen where the main character wins the lottery with the same set of numbers.

The man had retired but went back to work three years ago, but now with his winnings, has retired for good. He said he looks forward to being able to spend more time with family.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)