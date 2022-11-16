RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 24 hours after his escape, a Madison County inmate was taken back into custody after running from the law.

Ricky Slone, 54, was previously last seen at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Police tell us the inmate was on work detail when he made his escape around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Later that afternoon, Kentucky State Police was reached out by the jail, notifying that Slone was on the run.

Just before 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, police say they found and apprehended Slone. He is charged with Escape 2nd degree and is now back in the Madison County Jail. Authorities did not reveal where Ricky Slone was found.

