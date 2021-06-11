Kentucky mask mandate comes to an end

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear puts on a face mask after speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers convene on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as Republican lawmakers seek to take early action to rein in the powers of Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – After more than a year of distancing and mask wearing, life around the country is continuing to get back to normal.

Kentucky is now the latest in the nation to take the next big step. As of Friday, the Commonwealth’s mask mandate is no longer in effect.

Along with the end of the mask mandate, events and venues can return to 100 percent capacity.

Governor Andy Beshear had originally planned to lift the restrictions in May but wanted to allow time for younger age groups to get vaccinated.

With the end of the mask mandate and other restrictions, so comes the end to the Governor’s daily briefings. Beshear will give his last scheduled update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m.