FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A medical marijuana bill has passed the Kentucky House.

SB 47, a medical marijuana bill, has passed the House and is headed to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk where it is anticipated to be signed into law. The bill passed 66 to 33.

The bill was narrowed to not allow a smokable form of medical marijuana. And if passed the program wouldn’t take effect until 2025, giving time for regulations to be put in place and lawmakers to come back to the table next year.

“The General Assembly’s decision today to legalize medicinal cannabis is a landmark step forward for thousands of Kentuckians who desperately need it to reduce their pain and improve their quality of life. The passage of Senate Bill 47 also culminates years of bipartisan work by such legislators as Representative Al Gentry, a dedicated advocate and fellow caucus member who testified in support of the bill in committee today. Polling shows that 90 percent of Kentuckians want this – including Governor Andy Beshear, another medicinal-cannabis champion – and now they’re on track to have it in 2025, when we will finally join the 37 other states that made this a reality for their citizens,” said Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts in a statement.