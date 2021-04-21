Kentucky mom accused of killing son, 10, after trying to cut out his tongue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEXSTAR) — A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to news outlets citing an arrest report, Kaitlyn R. Higgins, 28, told Louisville police that she shot her son.

Higgins tried to cut the boy’s tongue out before shooting him to death, the Courier-Journal reports.

The arrest citation says officers responded after a caller reported seeing Higgins with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket. They spotted drops of blood before opening the trunk.

Court records say Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence. She did not have an attorney listed in court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.