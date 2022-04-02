FORT THOMAS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother of six adopted children from Ukraine has been in that country for the past month, trying to bring home a seventh.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Colleen and David Thompson started the process of adopting a Ukrainian teenager more than two years ago, but the war with Russia halted all adoption proceedings.

Colleen Thompson says she felt helpless trying to assist the girl she considers a daughter from 5,000 miles away. According to the U.S. State Department, children without a final adoption order generally aren’t eligible for a visa.