HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Find your fishing pole and head to the lake on June 3-4 for Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky.

You don’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, however, make sure you still follow the size and number limits on what you catch.

Parks Director Ross Leigh says this extends throughout the entire Commonwealth.

“We would invite you to bring your family and enjoy the lakes,” he said.

The lakes are going to be freshly stocked with catfish.

The Take a Kid Fishing Day is also Saturday, June 3 at Panther Creek Park.

Anyone with questions should call the park’s office at 270-685-6142