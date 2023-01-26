KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With spring elections on the horizon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hoping voters realize some spots are not permitted for campaign signage.

Political candidates, residents, business operators, and property owners are reminded that no signs are allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

“KYTC crews will remove signs placed on the right-of-way and fencing,” officials say. “Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.”

Items that are removed are taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held temporarily.