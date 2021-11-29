Kentucky on the path to decriminalize cannabis

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky may soon be among the states to legalize cannabis. State Representative Nima Kulkarni seeks to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis and to allow voters to have a say on the matter, and she has earned the support of various organizations.

The reasons for legalizing cannabis is to cut down on the mistreatment of people of color due to unequal enforcement of the current law, medicinal use for PTSD sufferers and cancer patients, economic boosts without raising taxes, and polls suggesting that Kentuckians are approving of responsibly using cannabis.

The bill, if it becomes law, would be expected to go into effect next November. It will allow Kentuckians 21 and older to possess, use, buy, or sell up to one ounce of cannabis without criminal penalty, including having up to five plants for personal use. The bill would also decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis, while criminalizing the possession of larger amounts.