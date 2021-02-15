Kentucky parents petition to include preschool teachers in Phase 1b of vaccination roll out

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A push to expand vaccination eligibility is gaining traction with an online petition.

Parents of a Kentucky preschooler have created a petition on Change.org to urge Governor Andy Beshear to expand Phase 1b to include all educators, not just K-12 teachers. The petition has garnered more than 6,400 signatures so far.

They say preschool teachers are just as essential as their fellow educators, providing the same services and care as K-12 teachers and giving parents free time to work.

CDC guidelines also recommend that child care workers be vaccinated along with K-12 educators and frontline essential workers. Kentucky is one of five states to put child care workers in a lower priority group than K-12 teachers.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)