Kentucky priest accused of pocketing church donations – Lawsuit filed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Roman Catholic priest is being accused of pocketing church donations in Kentucky.

Current and former parish council members at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Louisville filed a civil lawsuit against the Rev. Anthony Ngo, according to various media outlets.

The lawsuit accuses Ngo of converting church funds for his personal use, which is a violation of his fiduciary duties.

Louisville Archdiocese spokeswoman Cecelia Price says a financial audit was conducted and no malfeasance was found.

Ngo remains assigned to the church, which he’s been pastor for more than twenty years. He has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

AP contributed to this report.