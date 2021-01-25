Kentucky project to gather data needed to expand internet

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has launched a broadband speed test project to gather information needed to expand home internet access. The test is free and anonymous and can be taken online through Feb. 18. The state said in a news release Thursday that the information is needed to expand access for distance learning, telework and telehealth.

Anyone who doesn’t have Wi-Fi can submit the address of a home without service by using access at the local library or locations such as stores or restaurants that offer free access. Gov. Andy Beshear said speed testing will help with plans to repair and expand internet capabilities.

Directions on how to take the speed test can be found beginning at the 9:50 mark in the video below.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)