KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some Kentucky libraries received funding to encourage remote learning on Monday.

“Grants from the Emergency Connectivity Fund help Kentucky public libraries build upon their success with the traditional E-rate program and address broadband needs in the communities they support,” said Terry Manuel, state librarian and commissioner for Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA). “Participating libraries are then able to start or expand hotspot and laptop lending programs that otherwise would be cost-prohibitive.”

The press release says the $7.171 billion fund is meant to help with the homework gap for people who don’t have Internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms or educational resources. For eligible schools and libraries, funding will cover reasonable costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff and library visitors.

Officials say in the first year of funding, 26 Kentucky public libraries received funding commitments for hotspot hardware and monthly cellular data, as well as connected devices such as laptops or tablets, for use outside the library. The combined requests will fund over 400 laptops or tablets and over 2,700 hotspots.

Within our region of Kentucky, the following libraries will be getting this funding: