LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — In Kentucky, officials say one person is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with a standoff.

According to the police, it may have all began with a stolen car, potentially a car jacking incident. Additionally, they believe the vehicle came into Louisville and ended up in Bullitt County.

Officials say I-65 was closed for some time but has since reopened.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is leading the investigation. No other information has been released to us at this time.

This is a developing story.