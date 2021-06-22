Kentucky ranked as the kindest state

Kentucky

by: Camille Hantla

Posted: / Updated:

(Kindness.org)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to a new academic study by Kindess.org, who partnered with Verizon and its “A Call For Kindness” campaign, Kentucky topped the list as the kindest state.

Kindness.org, a non-profit with a mission to educate and encourage anyone, anywhere, to choose kindness, surveyed thousands of Americans on the kind acts they would do.

The top three kindest acts include:

  1. Become an organ donor for a family member
  2. Pull a stranger from a burning car
  3. Adopt and raise a family member

When it comes to kind acts that could be planned in advance, the top three were:

  1. Cover the shift for a work colleague
  2. Cheer up a family member
  3. Call a friend to encourage them

More takeaways from the study showed 86 percent of Americans would donate a part of their liver to a family member, 72 percent would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis, and 53 percent would donate vacation time to a colleague.

To learn more about the study and how to join Verizon’s “A Call for Kindness” movement, visit Verizon.com/kindness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories