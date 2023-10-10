HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When students return to school, there is a feel of excitement in the air, meeting new teachers, reuniting with classmates and ringing in a new academic year.

It can also be an anxious time as parents and students alike wonder if they are in a safe environment.

For Kentucky students, those fears can be quelled as Scholaroo released a new study that ranked Kentucky as the third safest state for high school students.

A big contributor to that rank is the report showing Kentucky with the lowest rate of students who were involved in a physical fight on school property in the country and school safety plans.

Other ranking breakdowns for Kentucky include the following with #1 being considered the lowest occurrence:

Bullying – #34

Cyberbullying – #41

Exposure to Illegal Drugs – #25

Feel Safe at School – #20

School Shootings – #21

School Resource Officers – #16

Forced Sexual Intercourse – #17

Weapon Carried at School – #17

Threats of Physical Attack with a Weapon – #48

For a complete list of rankings, click here.