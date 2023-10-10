HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When students return to school, there is a feel of excitement in the air, meeting new teachers, reuniting with classmates and ringing in a new academic year.
It can also be an anxious time as parents and students alike wonder if they are in a safe environment.
For Kentucky students, those fears can be quelled as Scholaroo released a new study that ranked Kentucky as the third safest state for high school students.
A big contributor to that rank is the report showing Kentucky with the lowest rate of students who were involved in a physical fight on school property in the country and school safety plans.
Other ranking breakdowns for Kentucky include the following with #1 being considered the lowest occurrence:
- Bullying – #34
- Cyberbullying – #41
- Exposure to Illegal Drugs – #25
- Feel Safe at School – #20
- School Shootings – #21
- School Resource Officers – #16
- Forced Sexual Intercourse – #17
- Weapon Carried at School – #17
- Threats of Physical Attack with a Weapon – #48
For a complete list of rankings, click here.