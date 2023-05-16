HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new SAT index concluded Kentucky ranked in the top 10 of student performance related to recent SAT scores.

According to findings from scholar.com, Kentucky ranked 9th in the nation with a total score of 1,219. However, Indiana and Illinois ranked much worse in the Tri-State region with Indiana ranking 33rd (1,073) and Illinois ranking in the bottom five, 45th (981).

Wisconsin took the top spot with a score of 1,251. West Virginia was last with a score of 938.

Findings concluded the class of 2022 had the worst performance even compared to 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic took hold, with the lowest national average since the format redesign in 2016. The majority of applicants, 14%, are interested in the Health and related Clinical Sciences professions, followed by Business, Management, Marketing and related Support Services.

The report analyzed a variety of factors including overall scores, demographic data and geographic results.