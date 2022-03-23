KENTUCKY (WEHT) — You can’t spell ‘innovation’ without ‘Kentucky’… well actually — you can.

A recent Wallet Hub study found the Commonwealth to be one of the top 10 least innovative states in the nation. They compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators, ranging from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita to tech-company density.

While Kentucky ranked low in 43rd place, it did edge out other states in the same categories. Mississippi, Louisiana and North Dakota were the lowest of the low when looking at innovation. As for the rest of the Tri-State, Indiana and Illinois ranked rather averagely with a 30th and 28th place respectively. Alternatively, the District of Colombia was honored as the most innovative area in the United States.

While Kentucky ranking so low doesn’t look great, the Commonwealth does happen to be part of the third highest ranking nation in the Global Innovation Index, which means Kentucky is truly more innovative than you might realize. To learn more about WalletHub’s findings, you can read the full study here.