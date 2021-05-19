Kentucky receives $1 million federal grant to combat human trafficking

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced that a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will be used to tackle issues identified in a recent research project on human trafficking.

A human trafficking research team from the University of Louisville reviewed nearly 700 reported cases of child trafficking between 2013 and 2018. The study found these crimes are primarily happening at the hands of family members and not strangers.

Beshear says the grant will go towards creating an advisory council for prevention and awareness, launching a human trafficking and child labor screening tool to identify high-risk children and hiring a full-time child protection specialist with the Department for Community Based Services.