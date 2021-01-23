Kentucky remembers COVID-19 deaths with statehouse ceremony

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, left, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, places a flag in the ground at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to memorialize the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who have died from complications from COVID-19 during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear watched teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19 and later headlined a memorial ceremony for the thousands of Kentuckians who have died from the virus. He says the dual events Friday reflect the hope of ultimately defeating the coronavirus and the losses the pandemic has inflicted.

More than 3,300 Kentuckians have died from the virus. American flags were planted outside the state Capitol during the memorial ceremony in Frankfort.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, look at the more than 3,000 flags on the lawn at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Each flag memorializes a Kentuckian who died from complications from COVID-19. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Earlier in the day, Beshear was in Louisville as teachers were being vaccinated. It underscores his push to get K-12 staffers inoculated statewide to get schools reopened.