MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear had a busy day in Madison County. The governor announced funding for road resurfacing and land for a food pantry distribution center.

The Governor presented a ceremonial check in Berea for $160,982 to Madison County representing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) projects to resurface portions of four roads: Griggs Road; Newby Road; Old Daniel Boone Road; and Cruse Lane. He also presented an $189,000 ceremonial check to Garrard County representing a KYTC project to resurface portions of Drakes Creek Road.

Gov. Beshear also presented $1 million in Richmond to Madison County for the God’s Outreach Food Pantry Distribution Center project. The project includes the acquisition of a property at 950 Four Mile Ave., Richmond, Kentucky.

God’s Outreach will construct a 5,000+ square-foot food and commodity distribution center to serve as central hub for their mobile food pantries. The mobile food pantries serve an estimated 1,600 families in the surrounding counties of Estill, Jackson and Lee.