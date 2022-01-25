Kentucky roads are good… but here’s why they’re getting even better

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Just last year, published studies found that Kentucky has some of the nicest driving roads in the nation. ConsumerAffairs ranked Kentucky in their top five for great roads, pointing out that the Commonwealth spends almost 90% of their road budget on maintenance. Now, Gov. Beshear wants to continue that trend with a newly funded highway project.

$13.5M dollars is going towards the newly announce project, funneling money towards renovations along the Appalachian Development Highway System. Officials tell us the funding comes directly from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Kentucky’s central location in the United States is one of our greatest assets,” said Gov. Beshear. “But there are still parts of our commonwealth where reaching a major interstate is a challenge for our families. This funding will help improve access for our Appalachian communities and open opportunities for their people and their economies.”

In total, the Appalachian Development Highway Systems spans across 3,090 miles, linking Appalachia to national interstates that have generated economic development across the region. Ultimately, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) determines allocation among the states, officials say.