LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Letcher County school bus and a coal truck crashed around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, causing several injuries.

Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police said 20 students and a bus driver were taken to ARH Whitesburg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the coal truck also suffered minor injuries.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS

Police said the bus ended up in a creek near the road. The roadway was shut down for the investigation and clean-up.

The wreck is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.